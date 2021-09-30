No coercion to surrender posts in aided-schools, Andhra govt informs HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Department Director C Veerabhadrudu on Wednesday informed the High Court that it was up to the managements of aided-schools to decide whether to hand over posts in their institutions to the State government. “There is no question of intimidation or coercion... grant-in-aid will continue to be extended to these schools even if they refuse to surrender the posts,” he clarified.

He made the submissions in person before a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya which was hearing petitions filed by a few aided-schools from Guntur and Prakasam districts, against the government move to take over posts in aided-schools.

In their pleas, they complained that an education officer in Kadapa district had directed his subordinates to persuade aided-schools to give up posts to the government. In response, the bench had summoned the School Education Director to appear in person.

Explaining the issue of the officer in Kadapa district, Veerabhadrudu said there were mistakes in a memo issued by the former and that it was the result of miscommunication. Stating that he himself had looked into the matter, he assured the court that such things would not be repeated.

“We have already issued directions to education officers in all the districts not to force any aided-school,” he added. Responding to his submissions, the bench sought to know if his oral orders would be followed by officials in the districts. Veerabhadrudu assured the bench that he would issue orders in writing and promised to monitor this entire exercise himself. The bench deferred further hearing to October 4.

During the hearing, Veerabhadrudu also informed the court that of all the aided-schools, 1,374 have agreed to let the government take over posts while 572 have not yet given their consent. He said the government has no problem even if the schools want to withdraw their consent.

HC allows online degree admissions

The AP High Court has allowed the Higher Education Department to go ahead with online admissions into degree courses. Hearing petitions filed by B Mary Keerthana and D Prasad Rao seeking the court’s intervention to stop the online admissions, Justice U Durgaprasada Rao refused to issue orders in this regard and posted the matter to Oct 25