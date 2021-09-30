Renovated Alipiri footpath to be ready by Oct 7, says TTD EO

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The renovated Alipiri footpath is likely to be ready for use by devotees by the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara temple, which are scheduled to commence on October 7.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday said, the roof slab works of the footpath were taken up to ensure that devotees do not face any discomfort during their trek to the hill shrine.

Speaking after inspecting the footpath works, the TTD EO said as part of renovation, several new amenities were created. “Trekking the path will be a pleasant experience for pedestrian pilgrims after its renovation as the TTD has laid emphasis on development of greenery, sanitation and lighting all along the route,” the EO said.

Jawahar Reddy also inspected development works from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to Namala Gopuram on the footpath and directed TTD engineering officials to remove debris and construction material lying at several places on the route immediately.

The renovation works of the rooftop of 7.6 km footpath from Alipiri to Tirumala were taken up in May and they were scheduled to be completed within two months. But the works are yet to be completed. Now, the TTD is determined to complete the footpath renovation works by October 7.