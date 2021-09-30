STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukku panel gears up for showdown at Vizag Steel Plant

The Porata committee will hold a total blockade of all seven gates of the plant and will lay siege to the administrative building from 8 am on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of RINL, corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant, is gearing up for a showdown on Thursday when bidders will be presenting technical proposals before the  Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). 

The Porata committee will hold a total blockade of all seven gates of the plant and will lay siege to the administrative building from 8 am on Thursday. Speaking to TNIE, committee chairman Adinarayana said they were agitating in the Gandhian way and urged the Centre not to ignore them. 

The agitation, which will begin at 7 am, will continue for over five to six hours. Adinarayana said the committee had taken a decision to stage a blockade of the plant to send a strong message to both the government and bidders that privatisation will not be easy. 

Comments

