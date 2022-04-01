STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Balance' CM’s mantra for Cabinet reshuffle

Sources said it is likely that except three or four ministers, the rest of the present lot will be asked to work for the party.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (File Photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (File Photo)

By Kalyan Tholeti
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid feverish speculation over the imminent Cabinet rejig, it appears that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is none too pleased with some of his colleagues for leaking information like a sieve. Reliable sources told TNIE that the YSRC supremo isn’t happy with the way those facing the axe are making their displeasure clear to the media or the manner in which internal discussions on the possible ‘muhurat’ of the reshuffle are being disclosed.

Two possible dates have been doing the rounds for the last few days. The new Cabinet, reports claimed, could take oath either on April 7 or 11. A highly-placed source confirmed it is very likely on April 11 but then, another equally reliable source said it won’t be a surprise if the Chief Minister chooses to, in fact, defer the exercise by a few days. The reasons for the same are varied. It seems the Chief Minister himself has not yet fixed a date. 

“The final shape of the new cabinet isn’t clear. The Chief Minister will reveal it only at the last minute. Nobody knows who will be retained or inducted,” sources said, adding that Jagan is looking at maintaining the various social and regional equations while seeking to keep dissent to a minimum.

With the reorganisation of districts set to come into effect from April 4, one thing is for sure. The entire cabinet will have to have representation from each district, which means 26 members including the CM. 

Sources said it is likely that except for three or four ministers, the rest of the present lot will be asked to work for the party. Notwithstanding speculation, it appears that senior leader and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is likely to be dropped.

The strongman from Chittoor district, reports suggest, is upset. The reason for his angst is said to be the certain induction of RK Roja. Similarly, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh from Prakasam district might be retained but then, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from the same district could be dropped. 

The latter, sources said, isn’t going to give up easily. He is believed to have approached the CM to argue his case. The others likely to retain their place in the Cabinet are S Appalaraju from Srikakulam, G Jayaram from Kurnool and T Vanitha from West Godavari.

“They have a chance to continue because of social equations but nothing is certain. Until the Chief Minister himself releases the list of the new Cabinet ministers, everything is only in the realm of speculation,” sources said.

On the other hand, there are ripples in the party with a few outgoing ministers speaking to the media informally indicating their displeasure. Asked about it, sources associated with the Chief Minister said there will always be dissent when ministers are dropped.

“Peddireddy or for that matter anyone may be strong in their respective regions but the issue needs to be looked at from the other side also. We have 151 MLAs. What about the disappointment and dissent from those who have been waiting for the last two and a half years? The Chief Minister will take into account everything to ensure that the party remains strong and governance smooth,” they said.

Most ministers likely to lose portfolios 
Sources say Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is likely to be dropped. While Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh might be retained, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy could be dropped 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC Cainet Reshuffle
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp