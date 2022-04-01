'Balance' CM’s mantra for Cabinet reshuffle

Kalyan Tholeti By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid feverish speculation over the imminent Cabinet rejig, it appears that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is none too pleased with some of his colleagues for leaking information like a sieve. Reliable sources told TNIE that the YSRC supremo isn’t happy with the way those facing the axe are making their displeasure clear to the media or the manner in which internal discussions on the possible ‘muhurat’ of the reshuffle are being disclosed.

Two possible dates have been doing the rounds for the last few days. The new Cabinet, reports claimed, could take oath either on April 7 or 11. A highly-placed source confirmed it is very likely on April 11 but then, another equally reliable source said it won’t be a surprise if the Chief Minister chooses to, in fact, defer the exercise by a few days. The reasons for the same are varied. It seems the Chief Minister himself has not yet fixed a date.

“The final shape of the new cabinet isn’t clear. The Chief Minister will reveal it only at the last minute. Nobody knows who will be retained or inducted,” sources said, adding that Jagan is looking at maintaining the various social and regional equations while seeking to keep dissent to a minimum.

With the reorganisation of districts set to come into effect from April 4, one thing is for sure. The entire cabinet will have to have representation from each district, which means 26 members including the CM.

Sources said it is likely that except for three or four ministers, the rest of the present lot will be asked to work for the party. Notwithstanding speculation, it appears that senior leader and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is likely to be dropped.

The strongman from Chittoor district, reports suggest, is upset. The reason for his angst is said to be the certain induction of RK Roja. Similarly, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh from Prakasam district might be retained but then, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy from the same district could be dropped.

The latter, sources said, isn’t going to give up easily. He is believed to have approached the CM to argue his case. The others likely to retain their place in the Cabinet are S Appalaraju from Srikakulam, G Jayaram from Kurnool and T Vanitha from West Godavari.

“They have a chance to continue because of social equations but nothing is certain. Until the Chief Minister himself releases the list of the new Cabinet ministers, everything is only in the realm of speculation,” sources said.

On the other hand, there are ripples in the party with a few outgoing ministers speaking to the media informally indicating their displeasure. Asked about it, sources associated with the Chief Minister said there will always be dissent when ministers are dropped.

“Peddireddy or for that matter anyone may be strong in their respective regions but the issue needs to be looked at from the other side also. We have 151 MLAs. What about the disappointment and dissent from those who have been waiting for the last two and a half years? The Chief Minister will take into account everything to ensure that the party remains strong and governance smooth,” they said.

Most ministers likely to lose portfolios

Sources say Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is likely to be dropped. While Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh might be retained, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy could be dropped