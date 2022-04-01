STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre suspends director of NIT Tadepalligudem

The CBI registered another case against Rao for alleged violations in appointments in the NIT.

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TADEPALLIGUDEM: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday reportedly suspended the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem, Director C Suryaprakash Rao, who is facing charges of corruption. In February, sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case and carried out searches at Rao’s residence and the houses of his relatives in various parts of AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. 

During the raids, the CBI reportedly seized incriminating documents. The CBI alleged that Rao accepted money from SS Caterers and named Rao and four others -- Vidyaniketan, Dhanalakshmi, Neerella Subramaniam and N Vishnu Murthy --  as accused in the case. 

The CBI registered another case against Rao for alleged violations in appointments in the NIT. Rao had allegedly appointed Ram Prasad as the PRO though there is no such post in the NIT. Ram Prasad was paid Rs 50,000 as monthly salary and he served as PRO from December 3, 2018 to November 1, 2019. 

Superintendents Ch Annapurna, Kappaka Gopalakrishna, junior assistant VV Suresh Babu, and assistant professor Veeresh Kumar are the other accused in the case. Annapurna, Gopalakrishna, and Suresh Babu were given appointments in violation of the rules.

