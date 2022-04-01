STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t allow oil drilling in East Godavari: Human Rights Forum 

The HRF raised the demand during the public hearing conducted by the PCB on Thursday.

Published: 01st April 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

An oil drilling rig Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

An oil drilling rig Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Human Rights Forum urged the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board not to give permission to private oil and gas companies for drilling at Kesavadasupalem village in Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district. 

The HRF raised the demand during the public hearing conducted by the PCB on Thursday.  HRF district president M Srinivasarao and state secretary Y Rajesh said they would not hesitate to launch a stir if the government gives a nod for oil exploration in the area. People from surrounding villages also opposed the proposed project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Forum Pollution Control Board private oil and gas drilling East Godavari Kesavadasupalem
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp