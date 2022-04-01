Don’t allow oil drilling in East Godavari: Human Rights Forum 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Human Rights Forum urged the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board not to give permission to private oil and gas companies for drilling at Kesavadasupalem village in Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district.

The HRF raised the demand during the public hearing conducted by the PCB on Thursday. HRF district president M Srinivasarao and state secretary Y Rajesh said they would not hesitate to launch a stir if the government gives a nod for oil exploration in the area. People from surrounding villages also opposed the proposed project.