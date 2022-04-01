Karnataka pilgrims, shopkeepers clash at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed at Srisailam following a clash between Karnataka pilgrims and local shopkeepers on Wednesday night. The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam began at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Wednesday. Generally, a huge number of pilgrims from Karnataka visit Srisailam to have darshan of presiding deities during Ugadi Mahotsavam.

According to information, a tiff between a pilgrim from Karnataka and a tea seller led to a major clash. Following heated arguments between the pilgrims and shopkeepers, the tea stall was ransacked. Two to three shops were set on fire. A few two-wheelers and a car were also damaged. The shops in the Patalganga route bore the brunt of pilgrims’ fury. At least four people were injured. One of the injured was admitted to hospital, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, Srisailam Sub-Inspector Naveen said the situation was under control now. Two Karnataka pilgrims were injured in the clash. Four to five persons were taken into custody for questioning. However, no case was registered, the SI said.

Having learnt about the clash, Srisailam temple Executive Officer S Lavanna rushed to spot and hold discussions with the elders of the two groups to bring the situation under control. Atmakur DSP Shruthi also rushed to Srisailam to oversee the maintenance of law and order. Additional police force was deployed in Srisailam to thwart any further clashes between the two groups.