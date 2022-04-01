STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lepakshi detailed project report soon 

Pitching for the UNESCO world heritage site tag, is likely to be submitted in a few months.

Published: 01st April 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

UNESCO (Photo | AP)

UNESCO (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman A Vara Prasad said the detailed project report on the development activities to be taken up at Lepakshi Group of Temples in Anantapur district, which is pitching for the UNESCO world heritage site tag, is likely to be submitted in a few months.

Speaking to media persons at Berm Park here on Thursday, Vara Prasad Reddy said Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple and the monolithic bull (Nandi) at Lepakshi have now been included in the tentative list of world heritage structures of UNESCO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Development Corporation Andhra Pradesh Lepakshi Group of Temples UNESCO
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp