Lepakshi detailed project report soon 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman A Vara Prasad said the detailed project report on the development activities to be taken up at Lepakshi Group of Temples in Anantapur district, which is pitching for the UNESCO world heritage site tag, is likely to be submitted in a few months.

Speaking to media persons at Berm Park here on Thursday, Vara Prasad Reddy said Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple and the monolithic bull (Nandi) at Lepakshi have now been included in the tentative list of world heritage structures of UNESCO.