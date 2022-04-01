STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

LV Subramanyam : Officials should not ignore rules

Participating in a TV debate, Subramanyam said it was the Election Commission which appointed him as the CS and later CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued him in the post. 

Published: 01st April 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam (Photo | EPS)

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former State Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said if officials ignore the basic rules of running administration, a situation similar to Thursday’s High Court order, where eight IAS officers were asked to do social work, would arise.

Subramanyam, who was shunted out as Chief Secretary in November 2019 and posted as DG of AP Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla, said no one can question the CM’s choice of Chief Secretary. Participating in a TV debate, Subramanyam said it was the Election Commission that appointed him as the CS and later CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued him in the post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LV Subramanyam High Court order IAS Social Work Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp