LV Subramanyam : Officials should not ignore rules

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former State Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam said if officials ignore the basic rules of running administration, a situation similar to Thursday’s High Court order, where eight IAS officers were asked to do social work, would arise.

Subramanyam, who was shunted out as Chief Secretary in November 2019 and posted as DG of AP Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla, said no one can question the CM’s choice of Chief Secretary. Participating in a TV debate, Subramanyam said it was the Election Commission that appointed him as the CS and later CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued him in the post.