Power tariff hike is unbearable, says Chandrababu Naidu

Opposing the power tariff hike, Jana Sena decided to stage demonstrations at all district collectorates on Friday.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of imposing a burden of `42,172 crores on people in just three years by increasing the electricity charges, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said it became a habit for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to do diametrically opposite things to his promises and policies.

Addressing a meeting of TDP senior leaders on Thursday, Naidu pointed out that there was no chance for the industries to come to AP when its power charges were high compared to other States. As a result, there would be no job creation leading to an increase in unemployment in the State in the near future, he said.

Naidu said the people were already burdened with higher rates of petrol, diesel, sand, cement, liquor and essential commodities, and exorbitant house and garbage taxes. Another hike in power charges would make their lives miserable. Hence, the government should roll back the power tariff hike, he demanded. 

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh held a lantern demonstration to highlight the plight of poor households in the State following a hike in power charges seven times in the past three years of the YSRC regime. Opposing the power tariff hike, Jana Sena decided to stage demonstrations at all district collectorates on Friday.

Comments

