Prepare SOP to solve land issues speedily: CM Jagan directs officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to solve the previous problems of the webland system in a transparent manner and prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed in this regard.

Reviewing the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Scheme at an official meeting in his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, he said land records should be prepared in such a way that they cannot be changed or tampered with. Physical records should also be prepared along with digital records. The physical records should also be updated regularly, he said.

Asserting that the system should be corruption-free and stringent action should be taken against the corrupt, he said land registrations should be done at village/ward secretariats. Mobile tribunals should be set up to solve land issues.

There should be no controversies by the time clear title deeds are given to landowners. The Law Department should be involved in the process. Andhra Pradesh should be a model to the nation in the conduct of land surveys and maintenance of records, he averred.

The Chief Minister inspected the drones developed for the comprehensive land survey using advanced technology. The officials informed him that 51 advanced drones will be deployed by April 5 to conduct the land survey and another 20 are being procured to expedite the process.

A total of 154 drones will be used for the land survey. The survey of land using drones has been completed in 1,441 villages so far. Efforts are being made to cover more villages before the onset of monsoon. Purification of land records is being done along with the comprehensive land survey. The land records will be updated in such a way that issues pertaining to the webland can be resolved locally at the village secretariat level, the officials explained.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials were present.

Survey schedule

Issuance of clear land titles in 5,200 villages by the end of July 2023

5,700 villages by the end of August 2023

6,460 villages by the end of September 2023

First phase of taking Orthorectified Radar Image in villages to be completed by November 2022

Second phase by December

Third phase by January 2023