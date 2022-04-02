AP logs 28 new infections from 9,000 samples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a sudden rise in new Covid-19 infections in West Godavari district, from zero on Thursday to 14 on Friday, the State reported 28 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday as against just eight in the previous 24 hours span. The 28 new Covid infections were reported from more than 9,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, barring West Godavari, the remaining districts reported new infections in single-digit with East Godavari and Chittoor logging four each cases. Six districts did not report any new cases.

The recovery of 77 more patients brought down the active caseload to a little over 202. Only Anantapur and East Godavari have more than 50 active cases each. The cumulative Covid toll remained at 14,730.