CM flags off 500 Thalli Bidda Express vehicles

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 500 AC Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express vehicles at Benz Circle in the city on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 500 AC Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express vehicles at Benz Circle in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “With God’s blessings, we have rolled out a good scheme today. As part of it, 500 AC vehicles will be sent to all corners of the State. The state-of-the-art vehicles will provide free transportation to pregnant women to hospital and drop mothers and newborns at their doorstep after delivery.”

The government has accorded top priority to women and child welfare. “We are aware of the conditions in the past. There were fewer vehicles without proper facilities. Now, we are improving the facilities,” he said. The government has taken steps to provide quality medical services in hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. It has also strengthened 104 and 108 services, which were neglected by the previous TDP regime. "

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off 500 YSR Thalli Bidda Express vehicles at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Friday I Express

Soon after contacting the 102 services, a vehicle will arrive at the doorstep of the pregnant woman to rush her to the hospital and it will drop the mother and the child back at home after delivery. Under the Arogya Asara, Rs 3,000 is being given for cesarean deliveries and Rs 5,000 for normal deliveries. Quality medical services and WHO-certified medicines are being provided free of cost, he explained.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner (Health) Katamaneni Bhaskar and others were present.

