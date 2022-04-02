Mines department posts record revenue of Rs 3,765 crore

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Mining Department saw a quantum jump of over Rs 1,400 crore in revenue as it generated Rs 3,765 crore for the financial year 2021-22. This is also the highest generated revenue registered till date. In the last quarter of the current fiscal, the department had generated Rs 2,065 crore in revenue.

Attributing the record revenue generation to the revolutionary changes and reforms rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy said simpler guidelines and curbing irregularities by implementing transparent policies resulted in the surge.

As many as 150 new persons entered the field in the past seven months and have taken up mining in 1,000 hectares. This has ensured Rs 141 crore additional income to the government, he added. The department’s earnings also saw a spike due to the rise in revenues generated through sand mining.

The government, which collected Rs 161.30 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 380 crore in 2020-21 (up to February-2021), raked in Rs 765 crore on average from the sale of sand.

Reddy said the e-auction system helped in checking the monopoly in the sector. He added that the rise in the number of quarries generated more revenue through royalty.

Stamps dept grows 35%

The Stamps and Registration dept registered 35% growth in FY2021-22 by generating Rs 7,327.24 cr revenue, higher than the target of Rs 7,200 crore | P5