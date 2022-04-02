STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six die in four separate incidents in Prakasam district

In another road accident that occurred near Narapareddy Palli, an  unidentified motorcyclist died after a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit his bike.

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Six persons died in separate incidents in Prakasam district on Friday. According to police, an unidentified middle-aged man committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving express train near Vetapalem station.

In another incident, a final year degree student committed suicide by hanging self in her house. M Dhanalakshmi (19), a student of  Siddhareddy Palli in Marripudi Mandal limits, committed suicide on Friday.  

Two persons died after the bike in which they were travelling collided with a car near Vummidivaram village in Tripurantakam mandal. Women on the bike died on the spot and Sunkesula Chinna Polaiah, belonging to Anantavaram village in Donakonda mandal, died in Vinukonda Hospital while undergoing treatment. In another road accident that occurred near Narapareddy Palli, an unidentified motorcyclist died after a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit his bike.

TAGS
Suicide Train Hanging Accident
