STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP protests against tariff hike from today

The poor and lower middle class people consuming below 125 units of power per month, need to pay Rs 4.50 per unit now. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. ( File Photo)

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to organise statewide protests from Ugadi against the power tariff hike. As part of the protest, TDP activists will make door-to-door visits to their localities and distribute candles and matchboxes to households. 

In a statement on Friday, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said the party will organise the protests for a week denouncing the steep increase in power charges

. He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy forced the people to hit the streets against the power tariff hike instead of celebrating Ugadi festival at home. The TDP will intensify its stir in a phased manner demanding a rollback of the hike, he said.

TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao flayed the YSRC government for imposing a burden of Rs 16,611 crore on the people by increasing power tariff ‘seven times’ in the past three years. The poor and lower middle-class people consuming below 125 units of power per month, need to pay Rs 4.50 per unit now. 

A total burden of Rs 42,872 crore was imposed on the people by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in just three years. The burden included Rs 16,611 crore in the form of seven hikes in power charges and another Rs 26,261 crore loans brought from the Power Finance Corporation Ltd, he said.

The TDP leader pointed out that the power tariff hike was just 6% in case of the rich, compared to 57% increase in power charges of the poor people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Ugadi Tarrif Hike Jagan Mohan Reddy festival YSRC
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp