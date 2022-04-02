STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vontimitta temple Brahmotsavams from April 10

The 108-ft statue was installed in 2008 during the regime of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy when B Karunakar Reddy was TTD Trust Board Chairman.

Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple . ( Photo | EPS)

Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple . ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district will be held from April 10 to 18. Speaking after inaugurating a Pilgrim Amenities Complex constructed at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore at Vontimitta on Friday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, a State festival, on April 15. 

The TTD is making elaborate arrangements for the celestial wedding. About two lakh pilgrims are expected to witness the divine wedding. The TTD has decided to organise the celestial wedding on a grand scale this year as it was performed in Ekantham in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The TTD Chairman released Vontimitta temple Brahmotsavam posters on the occasion.

Later, the TTD Chairman visited the 108-ft statue of saint composer Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya in Kadapa district. He said the entire area will be developed as a major pilgrim centre as a tribute to the saint composer. 

The 108-ft statue was installed in 2008 during the regime of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy when B Karunakar Reddy was TTD Trust Board Chairman. The TTD has proposed to organise devotional music and cultural programmes at the statue every day, besides constructing a Venkateswara temple. It is also keen to develop Sri Sowmyanatha Swamy temple at Nandalur after being brought under the control of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.   

The historic Annamayya route to Tirumala will be developed expeditiously as a third ghat road after getting necessary approvals from the Forest Department, the TTD Chairman added.

