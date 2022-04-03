Andhra government issues notification carving out 26 districts from existing 13

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government on Saturday night issued notification carving out 26 districts from the 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after issuing the notification, the State Government affected a major reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers posting Collectors and police heads to the newly carved out districts.

Carving out of new districts for administrative convenience was one of the pre-poll promise of Chief Minister ys Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government after taking up a massive exercise reorganised the districts.

The State Government, in January, issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.

The State Government received more than 11,000 objections and suggestions from various quarters including ruling party people's representatives. After considering some of them, the government issued the final notification today night.