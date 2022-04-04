STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Change in key posts, 10 Andhra districts get young SPs

Srikakulam, Annamaya, Palnadu SPs conferred IPS only recently 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government doing a big reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers of various ranks in the wake of district reorganisation, several key posts in both the administration and police have got new faces. Some of the young officers have been appointed as the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the new districts.

Commissioner, Health, Katamneni Bhaskar, who held the post during the two years of the Covid pandemic, has been posted as transport commissioner,  relieving MT Krishna Babu. J Nivas (2010 batch), who was serving as Krishna district collector, replaced Bhaskar as the commissioner, health.

A 1996-batch officer, G Vani Mohan, who was holding post of Principal Secretary (Endowments), has been posted as Principal Secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture), relieving Dr Rajat Bhargava from full additional charge. Visakhapatnam Collector A Mallikarjuna was given the full additional charge of Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA.

According to the government orders issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Saturday, 10 young IPS officers, of which three were recently promoted to IPS, have been appointed as SPs. 

The government replaced old faces in some key posts like Visakhapatnam city police commissioner, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) commissioner, Deputy Inspector General for Eluru, Vizag, Kurnool and Anantapur ranges, CM security wings, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and other posts in Vigilance and ACB.  GR Radhika, who is presently serving as SP for APCID cybercrime wing, has been  posted as Srikakulam SP. Radhika was recently conferred IPS rank. Earlier, she worked in OCTOPUS and as an assault commander in the elite anti-Naxal force, Greyhounds. She brought laurels to the State and police department by scaling Mount Everest in 2016. Before joining the police, Radhika was a college lecturer. 

Similar is the case with Annamaya SP V Harshavardhan Raju and Palnadu SP Y Ravi Shankar Reddy. The two officers were conferred IPS rank last December and presently working as Vijayawada DCP and SP for APGENCO, respectively. Another three young IPS officers Vasana Vidyasagar Naidu (2016 IPS), Gowthami Sali (2015 IPS) and Satish Kumar (2016 IPS) were posted as SPs of Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitha Rama Raju districts, respectively. 

Reshuffle of officers 

The shuffle also saw changes in big posts like Eluru range DIG in which KV Mohan Rao replaced G Pala Raju (DIG Technical Services). Transferred SEB commissioner Vineet Brij Lal was transferred to the SIB replacing  ADGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar until further orders. 

