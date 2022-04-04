Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ushering in a new era of administration in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday virtually inaugurated 13 new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 26.

Congratulating the people and their representatives, officials and employees of the 13 new districts, the Chief Minister said it is a great day of change for the better. “The state has witnessed the benefits of decentralisation at village level in the form of village and ward secretaries and now the same can be witnessed at district-level, with the formation of new districts,” he said.

He reiterated that decentralisation of administration is his government’s policy from villages to capital cities and the formation of new districts is part of it. Listing out the 13 new districts, the Chief Minister said they were named and reorganised taking into consideration people’s opinions and aspirations and other factors.

For ease of administration, areas in Parliamentary constituencies in the state have been formed as districts by reorganising the existing districts. “Since Independence and formation of the new state, only two new districts -- Prakasam in March 1970 and Vizianagaram district in June 1979 were formed. As a result, the state has been lagging behind other states with regards to decentralisation of administration and administrative reforms,” he said, explaining the reason for the formation of the new districts.

He said though Andhra Pradesh is the seventh largest state in the country area-wise and has a 4.9 crore population, it has only 13 districts. Even Arunachal Pradesh, which has a 1.38 crore population has 25 districts.

“That is to say, till yesterday, districts in Andhra Pradesh had an average population of 38.15 lakh. We had the highest average population per district. Maharashtra has only a 31 lakh average population per district, while our neighboring Telangana has 10.60 lakh, Uttarakhand has 6 lakh, Mizoram one lakh, and Arunachal Pradesh 53,000 average population per district. Even Uttar Pradesh which has the largest population had a 26.64 lakh average population per district. Now with district reorganisation, we have 19.07 lakh average population per district,” he explained.

The Chief Minister said excluding tribal districts, other districts on average have 6 to 8 assembly segments and 18 lakh to 23 lakh population. He stressed the need for changing in tune with changing times and changing needs for governance.

“Earlier during the British era, collectors were meant only for the collection of revenue, but today, they have a wider role and responsibilities. They have to supervise, monitor, and ensure the implementation of welfare and development programs, government policies, land administration, agriculture and allied sectors, social welfare, public distribution, and conduct of elections," he said

The Chief Minister said that in accordance with changing times and changing needs, administration from the village level has been reformed and redefined for administrative convenience and to benefit people at large. “Administrative reforms introduced by the state government from the village level are visible to all today. In fact, fruits of administrative reforms have reached every, every village for that matter, every household. In the last three years, citizen services have improved in quantity, quality, speed of delivery, and transparency. Today there is no scope for corruption and discrimination. Every scheme and welfare measure is being implemented in utmost satisfaction levels,” he elaborated.

On the occasion, he elaborated on various welfare measures and reforms in various aspects introduced by his government in civil supplies, public health, women's safety, security, and welfare.

“In our election manifesto, we have promised to form new districts, and today, the same has been fulfilled,” he said and added that all the government offices including the district collectorate will come up at the same place on 15-acre premises in every district, so people do not need to travel miles to go to different offices.

Interacting with new district collectors, the Chief Minister advised them to focus on ensuring a substantial leap in the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals, as it will be one of the important criteria for assessment of their performance, which will also reflect in their service records.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and others were present.