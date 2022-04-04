Locals win as Andhra Pradesh government names new district Tirupati

SURENDRA KUMAR D By

TIRUPATI: With the State government releasing gazette notification on Saturday on the formation of the new districts, it is now official that the Tirupati district (which was earlier proposed to be named as Sri Balaji district) has come into existence. The new district has 35 mandals and 4 revenue divisions including Gudur, Sullurpeta, Srikalahasti and Tirupati.

It may be recalled that people from the district have opposed naming the district as Sri Balaji, given the name’s familiarity in North India but not in the temple town. After receiving objections over the name, the government has decided to name the new district as ‘Tirupati’ as it is well-known across the globe.

Speaking to the media, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy said: “My sincere thanks to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for declaring Tirupati as new district and fulfilling the aspirations of people in the region. Tirupati which is widely regarded as a spiritual capital has a lot of scope for development and will emerge as a leader in all sectors.” Speaking to TNIE, S Mobeena a resident of Venkatagiri town said Venkatagiri is far from Nellore when compared to Tirupati city and they welcome the State government’s decision merge the town with Tirupati district.

K Venkataramana Reddy has been posted as collector and P Parameswar Reddy as superintendent of police for the new district.

Residents of Gudur division, which was earlier under Nellore district and now under Tirupati district have been opposing the State government’s move. “People have to travel nearly 120 kilometers to reach the new district head quarter. Gudur is far away from Tirupati compared to Nellore, which is just 30 kms away. We oppose merging Gudur with Tirupati district and we will launch an agitation if the government fails to continue Gudur in Nellore,” said G Manoj, an ABVP student leader.

The new Tirupati district has some villages at Sullurpeta that share border with Tamil Nadu. Fishermen in Sullurpeta have been facing troubles with regard to the border they share with Tamil Nadu.

The new district may also have to face problem with those who have migrated from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu in search of jobs at over 230 companies located in SEZ in Tada mandal.

35 Mandals in Tirupati district

Gudur, Chillakur, Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, Balayapalli, Venkatagiri, Dakkili, Ozili, Naidupeta, Pellakur, Doravarisatram, Sullurpeta, Tada, Buchinaidukandriga, Varadaiahpalem, Satyavedu, Srikalahasti, Thottambedu, Renigunta, Yerpedu, Kummmara Venkata Bhupalapuram, Nagalapuram, Pitachatoor, Narayanavanam, Tirupati urban, Tirupati rural, Chandragiri, Pakala, Ramachandrapuram, Vadamalapeta, Puttur, Yerravaripalem Chinnagottigallu.