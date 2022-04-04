Yanamala predicts deeper financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former finance minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday expressed concern that more debts and frauds were predicted to afflict Andhra Pradesh even in the so-called auspicious ‘Subhakritanama Telugu calendar year’.

He said in the people’s panchangam, there were clear predictions about a much- deeper financial crisis this year. More funds belonging to the public treasury would find their way into the pockets of the ruling YSRCP leaders, he alleged.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the Opposition Leader in the Council said that what was being given with one hand in the name of welfare is being snatched away with another hand through fraudulent schemes. The TDP leader claimed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed the State economy by taking multi-crore loans which, he alleged, were diverted to his party’s frauds and scams. The people’s pockets were being punctured by selling ‘J-brands’ of cheap liquor, he said.