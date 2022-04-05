STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APIIC launches 14 online services  

Single window portal, linked with industries department website, aims faster approvals 

Published: 05th April 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikala Valaven launched the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation online services at the APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday.  Karikala Valaven  congratulated Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Managing Director J Subrahmanyam and other officials for launching the APIIC web portal www.apindustries.gov.in to offer 14 online services to industries. 

Subrahmanyam said industrialists can now get the APIIC services through the single window portal linked with the industries department website. To avail any of the 14 services, industrialists should log in on the entrepreneur website and fill in details like company ID, file number and others to get their application processed. The intention of the APIIC online services is to ensure transparency and speedy approvals, he asserted. Spot approval will be given for extension of time (EoT) for advance payment. 

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation has fixed 15 days as stipulated time for services like permission for change of name of the firm, withdrawal of allotment after approval of SLAC/DIPC, 21 days to process the files related to services like change of line of activity, additional line of activity, restoration of allotment (failure to execute lease deed), 30 days  for request for execution of sale deed (plot area less than 5 acres) and 45 days to process the files related to services like transfer of allotment, change of constitution of the firm, sub-division/bifurcation of plot, request for execution of sale deed (plot of more than 5 acres), No-objection Certificate for mortgage of allotted plot and extension of time for the implementation of the industrial project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp