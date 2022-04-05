APIIC launches 14 online services  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikala Valaven launched the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation online services at the APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday. Karikala Valaven congratulated Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Managing Director J Subrahmanyam and other officials for launching the APIIC web portal www.apindustries.gov.in to offer 14 online services to industries.

Subrahmanyam said industrialists can now get the APIIC services through the single window portal linked with the industries department website. To avail any of the 14 services, industrialists should log in on the entrepreneur website and fill in details like company ID, file number and others to get their application processed. The intention of the APIIC online services is to ensure transparency and speedy approvals, he asserted. Spot approval will be given for extension of time (EoT) for advance payment.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation has fixed 15 days as stipulated time for services like permission for change of name of the firm, withdrawal of allotment after approval of SLAC/DIPC, 21 days to process the files related to services like change of line of activity, additional line of activity, restoration of allotment (failure to execute lease deed), 30 days for request for execution of sale deed (plot area less than 5 acres) and 45 days to process the files related to services like transfer of allotment, change of constitution of the firm, sub-division/bifurcation of plot, request for execution of sale deed (plot of more than 5 acres), No-objection Certificate for mortgage of allotted plot and extension of time for the implementation of the industrial project.