BJP Poru Yatra for water in North Andhra from April 7

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP will organise a three-day ‘Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra’ from April 7. The three-day yatra will begin at Vamsadhara reservoir at Hiramandalam in Srikakulam district.The yatra will conclude in Visakhapatnam on April 9.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that both minor and major irrigation projects in North Andhra remained neglected. The BJP held a roundtable meeting in Visakhapatnam on irrigation projects in North Andhra. As part of the yatra, BJP activists will visit the pending projects in North Andhra to exert pressure on the State government to initiate measures to complete them at the earliest, he said.