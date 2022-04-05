Cotton bales turn into ashes after spinning mill catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Golapalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around Rs 30 crore worth 6,000 cotton bales were burnt to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in a spinning mill on Monday morning. The incident happened at Vantage Spinners Private Limited in Gollapalli village of Nuzvid mandal and no casualties were reported.

According to Krishna district fire department officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and local people near to the spinning mill were evacuated to safe places soon after the fire created panic. The officials said that the workers in the processing unit found smoke coming out of the cotton godown around 7 am and immediately alerted the police, who in turn called the fire department personnel.

Fire department officials rushed to the spot and eight fire tenders from Nuzvid and Gannavaram were pressed into service. "In order to stop the fire from spreading to other units, we have set a safety perimeter. Ginned cotton packed in bales worth crores of rupees were gutted. All mill workers are safe," said district fire officer Dharmarao.