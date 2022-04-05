Covid on wane, State reports just 1 new case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported just one new Covid infection from the more than 2,700 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The lone infection was reported from East Godavari district, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. The health department had stopped issuing the media bulletin for two days and resumed it once again on Monday.

A total of 32 patients recovered from the virus, bringing the caseload to a little over 100. East Godavari has the highest number of 28 active cases followed by 24 in West Godavari.

Eight districts have less than 10 active cases while Kurnool continues to be Covid-free with no fresh cases reported for the past few days.With no fresh fatality, the overall deaths reported in the State remained at 14,730.