EAC seeks more data on RLIS from State  

VIJAYAWADA: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) constituted by the Centre has sought a holistic report on water availability in Krishna River with the existing and future schemes, including hydro electric projects, as envisaged in the approved Master Plan for River Developments, besides a study showing the pre and post project temporal simulations of drawl of water from the reservoir for considering the application for environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

In a written reply to a question posed by YSRC MP G Madhavi in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Centre had received letters from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and subsequently a reply was given explaining the situation and information regarding environmental clearance.

He said the Rayalaseema Project Authorities submitted the proposal seeking amendment in existing environmental clearance, under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006. The proposal has been considered by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and subsequently additional data was sought.

Two-stage approvals given for Bhogapuram airport

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (retired) VK Singh clarified that since ‘in-principle approval’ after the site clearance was already granted for development of a greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh, renewal of site clearance approval is not applicable for the airport project.

In a written reply to a question posed by YSRC MPs Parimal Nathwani and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said as per the greenfield airports policy, two stage approvals — site clearance followed by in-principle approval — are granted to a project proponent for development of any new greenfield airport.

In the case of Bhogapuram airport, both have been given and now the responsibility of implementation of the airport project, including funding, rests with the project proponent. As regards to Tirupati airport, he said under UDAN, 10 routes have been awarded connecting Tirupati to various destinations out of which eight routes have been operationalised.