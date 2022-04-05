Jagan to hold talks with PM on pending issues today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Besides taking up issues related to fulfilling the assurances made as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister will also apprise Modi of the State government’s latest move to reorganise the districts.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is likely to inform Modi the process undertaken for reorganising the districts from 13 to 26. Jagan will also inform the Prime Minister of the process adopted for reorganisation of the districts in a scientific manner, by taking all the objections and suggestions that came from various quarters into consideration, sources said.

Jagan is likely to take up the issue of sanctioning revised cost estimates of Polavaram project. He may also raise the issue of finalising a design to fill up the eroded area at the lower cofferdam at the earliest and seek the Prime Minister’s intervention to get the design finalised immediately.

The State government took up the issue with Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his recent visit to Polavaram project site. He is also likely to seek Modi’s intervention for the release of dues pending to AP with respect to power utilities and civil supplies department.