STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Lopsided': Jana Sena, BJP slam move to create new districts in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the government is claiming that the Parliament constituency is the criterion for reorganisation.

Published: 05th April 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the government moved forward as per its own perception without considering the public opinion in the process of reorganisation of districts in the State. The present reorganisation is lopsided, he added.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the government is claiming that the Parliament constituency is the criterion for reorganisation. "Why it didn’t take the people's aspirations, issues of distance in the new districts and other constraints into consideration?" he asked.

"The tribal people of submerged mandals will face so many hurdles in the district formed with Paderu as headquarters. People of Yetapaka and Kukunuru mandals have to travel at least 300 km to reach the district headquarters. The people of submerged mandals had faced similar hurdles when Kakinada was the district headquarters. What is different now?" he sought to know.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said the district reorganisation is the work of a person who is not even aware of the State's geography. "There are still  only 13 Zilla Parishads even after reorganisation. Jagan has treated district reorganisation as a three card play," he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena BJP Andhra Pradesh BJP Andhra Pradesh districts
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp