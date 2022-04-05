'Lopsided': Jana Sena, BJP slam move to create new districts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the government moved forward as per its own perception without considering the public opinion in the process of reorganisation of districts in the State. The present reorganisation is lopsided, he added.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the government is claiming that the Parliament constituency is the criterion for reorganisation. "Why it didn’t take the people's aspirations, issues of distance in the new districts and other constraints into consideration?" he asked.

"The tribal people of submerged mandals will face so many hurdles in the district formed with Paderu as headquarters. People of Yetapaka and Kukunuru mandals have to travel at least 300 km to reach the district headquarters. The people of submerged mandals had faced similar hurdles when Kakinada was the district headquarters. What is different now?" he sought to know.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said the district reorganisation is the work of a person who is not even aware of the State's geography. "There are still only 13 Zilla Parishads even after reorganisation. Jagan has treated district reorganisation as a three card play," he alleged.