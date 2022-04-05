Market rate of land might be hiked in HQs

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to generate more revenue, the State government is likely to hike the market value of land in the headquarters of the 13 new districts.While headquarters of some new districts like Vijayawada, Tirupati and Puttaparthi are already developed, the real estate market may witness a surge in other new districts.

Sources said the government has already approved special revision of market values in the new district headquarters and their suburban and rural areas, effective from April 6. Currently, collectorates and other offices in some districts are temporarily located in rented buildings. As the government has decided to construct integrated complexes, officials are searching for land. Hence, a real estate boom is expected in and around such areas.

Envisaging such an upswing in the market, the Stamps and Registration Department has proposed the government to revise the market value in the new district headquarters and adjoining areas, officials said. The revision exercise has been taken up based on the registration of transactions, conversion of agriculture fields into layouts, construction activity and the possible spurt in the real estate sector once the operations commenced in the new districts.

Usually, general revision of land market values is made in August every year. However, due to Covid-19, the State government had not revised the rates during the past two years. The Stamps and Registration Department, however, registered 35 per cent growth in the financial year 2021-22 compared to the year-ago fiscal.

Though the general revision of market value is slated to commence in April and proposals have been sent by the district committees, the government has not made any decision so far. It is expected that there would be no general revision this year as the government has raked in good revenue despite it not revising the value in the past 2 years, sources said.