Nadu-Nedu: 16 Guntur schools to get facelift

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sixteen schools under Guntur Municipal Corporation are set to get a facelift under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme.Following the National Educational Policy 2020, classes 3,4 and 5 were merged into nearby high schools and the student strength has increased in all schools. It has become difficult to accommodate all the students with insufficient classrooms and basic amenities.

About Rs 2.62 crore have been allocated to SKBM Municipal High School in AT Agraharam, which has over 1,700 students and Rs 2.51 crore have been allocated to SKBPMC Municipal High School in Venugopalanagar in the city as the students’ strength has crossed 1,200.As many as 14 additional classrooms will be constructed in both schools. Along with this, additional facilities including washrooms, library, labs, and required furniture for students and teachers will also be set up.