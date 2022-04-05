New district formation unscientific: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern that Andhra Pradesh was slipping into a Sri Lanka-like economic catastrophe due to the policies of the State government, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said the same opinion was expressed during a meeting of the top Central government officials with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the strategy committee meeting of the party on Monday, Naidu said the heads of different departments had told the PM that Andhra Pradesh was also fast falling into a very severe economic crisis because of its government policies. This was a matter of grave concern and it should be taken very seriously, he said.

The TDP chief described the formation of new districts as 'unscientific' and 'politically motivated'.

The TDP would certainly come to power in the next elections and then it would correct all such mistakes being made by the present YSRC regime. The Jagan regime did not take into consideration the objections and protests made by the people against new districts and revenue divisions.

Naidu asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was imposing unbearable burden on the people only for his personal wealth creation. The people should now realise how Jagan was perpetrating looting of sand and liquor. The CM's failure led to a steep rise in prices of essential commodities. The ruling YSRC was over exploiting all natural resources in the State, he alleged.

Naidu said that while looting public resources, Jagan was imposing high taxes on the people and bringing massive loans in the name of mobilising revenue for the government. "How could there be power cuts in AP which was a power surplus State three years ago? Jagan owed an explanation to the public on power cuts and increased electricity bills," he said.

The TDP strategy panel decided to take up a door-to-door campaign at village level against hiked power tariff and skyrocketing prices of essentials goods. The TDP leaders said that even his own community was not happy with Jagan's policies.

Key posts were given to only a select few of his personal circle. Farmers, businessmen and others in the Reddy community were totally disappointed with Jagan rule. They were feeling bad that they supported Jagan in the last elections, they said.

