New Vignan varsity V-C takes charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Professor P Nagabhushan took charge as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of Vadlamudi Vignan University in Guntur on Monday.Formerly the director of IIIT-Allahabad, Prof Nagabhushan has served in IIT-Lucknow, University of Mysore, and the Centre for Information Science and Technology in various capacities.

He has been credited with the setting up of the High Performance Computing and Cloud Facility Center at IIIT-Allahabad, introducing choice-based credit-linked continuous assessment and awards at PhD, PG, and UG levels. Additionally, he introduced the policy of having three semesters with internships each year, and credit transfer courses.

Speaking after swearing in as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nagabhushan said he would take Vignan University to new heights, and would enhance the academic, research and infrastructure facilities. Dr Lau Rathiah, Chairman, Institutes of Vignan; Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Vice-Chairman; K Rammurthy Naidu, Chancellor; Prof H Devaraj, Former Chairman, UGC; Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Andhra University and faculty members of various departments attended the ceremony.