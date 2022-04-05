STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

New Vignan varsity V-C takes charge

Formerly the director of IIIT-Allahabad, Prof Nagabhushan has served in IIT-Lucknow, University of Mysore, and the Centre for Information Science and Technology in various capacities. 

Published: 05th April 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Professor P Nagabhushan took charge as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of Vadlamudi Vignan University in Guntur on Monday.Formerly the director of IIIT-Allahabad, Prof Nagabhushan has served in IIT-Lucknow, University of Mysore, and the Centre for Information Science and Technology in various capacities. 

He has been credited with the setting up of the High Performance Computing and Cloud Facility Center at IIIT-Allahabad, introducing choice-based credit-linked continuous assessment and awards at PhD, PG, and UG levels. Additionally, he introduced the policy of having three semesters with internships each year, and credit transfer courses.

Speaking after swearing in as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nagabhushan said he would take Vignan University to new heights, and would enhance the academic, research and infrastructure facilities. Dr Lau Rathiah, Chairman, Institutes of Vignan; Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Vice-Chairman; K Rammurthy Naidu, Chancellor; Prof H Devaraj, Former Chairman, UGC; Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Andhra University and faculty members of various departments attended the ceremony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp