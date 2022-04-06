Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana blames TDP for Madhurawada land deal

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the government is acting in a transparent manner with regard to land issues.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the minister said it was the TDP which committed irregularities in the 93.75 acres of land given to construction company NCC. Now, the TDP leaders were levelling charges against the YSRC government, he said.

He said that Chandrababu had taken a decision against the cabinet decision on land allotment in IT hills at Madhurawada. He said they could not cancel the agreement due to court litigation. Tenders for 93.75 acres were called in 2005 for allotment under the PPA model.

NCC then emerged as L1 in the bids and the government entered into agreement with it in the same year.

NCC paid Rs 90 crore to the government in 2007. As per the agreement, the NCC has to develop the land and give 16 per cent of the developed land to the government. In 2009, permission was given for change of land.

However, in 2013, the then government decided to cancel the agreement. Later, the court ordered the status quo after a petition filed by the NCC. However, the AG suggested arbitration. In 2019, just two months before the general elections, the Naidu government issued GO 121 as per the mutual agreement and a two-member committee was appointed.

The minister said Chandrababu issued GO to give the General power to attorney (GPoA) of the land in favour of the NCC. He said that the YSRC government, based on the committee report, has decided to give free hold of the land after getting it registered.

He said that the TDP leaders should stage dharna before Naidu's house for trying to give the GoPA for the land, which caused loss to the government. He argued that there was no loss to the government now as the NCC already paid Rs 187 crore, including Rs 97 crore paid in 2020, to the government.

The NCC had paid Rs 14 crore towards stamp duty.He said he was not aware of the GPRL and Singapore company with whom the NCC reached a deal. If NCC violates the guidelines of the agreement, action will be taken.