Andhra Pradesh governor, CM pay tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on 115th birth anniversary

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary in separate programmes held on Tuesday.

The Governor, participating in a programme held in Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, said Babu Jagjivan Ram was a national leader of great stature, a great freedom fighter and crusader of social justice and champion of the oppressed classes.

He said that Babu Jagjivan Ram was an outstanding Parliamentarian and a true democrat who served the country for over half-a-century and as a distinguished Union Minister for over thirty years, with commitment, dedication and devotion for the upliftment of the oppressed classes.

Babu Jagjivan Ram played an active role in the freedom struggle and participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement and Satyagraha, deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor and other officers and staff members of the Raj Bhavan were present.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the former Deputy Prime Minister at an event held at the camp office. Taking to Twitter, he said Babu Jagjivan Ram has dedicated his life for the people and his service will be remembered.

"Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and a leader who dedicated his life for the people. His long service as a Parliamentarian and Deputy Prime Minister to the country is unforgettable. Tributes to Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his birthday today," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Government Whip Komarutla Srinivasulu, MLA Kaliveti Sanjeevaiah, MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar and Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar were present.

Meanwhile, YSRC leaders celebrated the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the party central office by paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter. Speaking on the occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the services of Babu Jagjivan Ram to uplift the downtrodden were memorable.

He said it was due to the efforts of BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram that the nation has been moving towards secularism and equality. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna and Undavalli Sridevi, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and other public representatives were present.