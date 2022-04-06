Chances of YSR Congress retaining power nil: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday asserted that chances of YSRC party retaining power in the state are nil. Addressing the party meeting at Mangalagiri, he said YSRC is turning Andhra Pradesh into another Sri Lanka with its faulty policies.

"During my last public meeting, I said I will not allow split in the anti-YSR Congress votes in an emotional response to the corrupt regime and not out of any political strategy," he said and wondered why the ruling party is so wary of the Jana Sena.

Lashing out at the Jagan government, the Janasena chief sought to know why the party which came to power promising total prohibition is selling liquor for special price and why the party, which opposed power tariff hike, has resorted to the same now. He also criticised the ruling party for grababe tax.

However, the main focus of his speech was on the proposed Janasena Rythu Bharosa Yatra from April 12, starting from Anantapur. He said the objective of his yatra is to console the families of the tenant farmers, who died due to debt traps, and lack of government help in time and extend Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance.