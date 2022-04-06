Fleeing burglar gets trapped in temple window in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: All did not go as per plan for this burglar in Srikakulam, who was jammed in a small window of a temple for two hours after stealing valuables just worth Rs 650 from a temple. The bizarre incident took place at Jadupudi village in Kanchili mandal.

Reesu Papa Rao, a 35-year-old habitual property offender, made his way into the Jami Yellamma Temple located near the fields on the outskirts of Jadupudi village early on Tuesday. He removed the bricks placed at the window at the rear of the temple and entered, police said.

Kanchili SI Chiranjeevi said Papa Rao stole nine grams silver ornaments worth Rs 650 adorned on the deity. When he tried to flee, he got stuck at the waist. After trying unsuccessfully to push himself out of the hatch for two hours, he cried for help. Farmers working in the fields rushed to the temple but could not pull him out either.

They informed the Kanchili police who came to the 'rescue'. They opened the temple doors and pulled Papa Rao in. "He is accused in six property offences," the SI said. Papa Rao was booked under Sections 454 (trespass) and 380 (theft) and taken into custody. Meanwhile, the video of the incident went viral on social media.