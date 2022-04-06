STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urges people to join protest against tariff hike

Naidu said the Chief Minister was spending just 10 per cent of the income for welfare programmes and diverting 90 per cent of funds for his and party leaders’ welfare.

Published: 06th April 2022 08:42 AM

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the YSR Congress government of making the lives of people 'increasingly miserable' by increasing taxes and prices of essential commodities. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was slapping new taxes to squeeze the pockets of all sections of people, he said. 

Taking to Twitter, Naidu called upon the people to take an active part in the ongoing 'Badude Badudu' (squeeze) protests being organised by the TDP against the YSRC government's tax burdens. "All sections of society were reeling under the arbitrary taxes, increased electricity charges and prices of essentials," he said.

The TDP chief said that in the past, the people's lives were running smoothly in Andhra Pradesh because of a balanced policy towards welfare and development. Now, the State was hurtling towards an irrevocable socio-economic crisis, he alleged. Naidu said that the Chief Minister was spending just 10 per cent of the income for welfare programmes and diverting 90 per cent of funds for his and party leaders' welfare.

