Guntur to get 92 self-help groups for elderly

Special training will be given to group members under AGRASR scheme, which will enable them to earn livelihood

Published: 06th April 2022

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Fifteen mandals, including Amaravathi in Guntur district,  in the State have been selected for a pilot project under Action Groups Aimed at Social Reconstruction (AGRASR) scheme.Several elderly persons in both the urban and rural areas, especially from the economically weaker sections, struggle each day to make their ends meet. 

They are often compelled to work for their own survival and to supplement family income for regaining and retaining their dignity.Their vulnerabilities stand further exposed during pandemics, disasters, and calamities.In order to address health and other related issues, being faced by senior citizens, the government has come out with many policies.One such is to set up elderly self-help groups under the AGRASR scheme. 

As many as 46 village groups are present in the mandal, DRDA officials are planning to set up 92 self-help groups for elderly.Through this scheme employment opportunities will be provided to the groups so that they can have financial assistance to meet their requirements.Based on the population of the elderly people in a village, a self-help group for elderly will be formed with a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 19 people, said DRDA officials.

If the males are less than required, joint groups will be formed along with women. The validation of these groups will be for two years.  Special training will be given to the group members through which they can earn livelihood. The Central government will also provide Rs 40,000 to every group for registration fees, training fees and revolving funds for two years, apart from the loans from the bank. 

