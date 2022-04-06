STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reduced mandays for Andhra Pradesh from Centre may hit rural employment 

Officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said that MGNREGS is a demand-driven programme and the Centre will increase the mandays as per demand.

Published: 06th April 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

Image used for representational purpose.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has allocated only 14 crore mandays to Andhra Pradesh for the 2022-23 fiscal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as against 26 crore sought by the government. Officials said that reduced mandays may affect the implementation of the scheme in the later part of the financial year.

In fact, the State government completed more than 24 crore person days in the 2021-22 fiscal and sent proposals to the Centre seeking 26 crore man days. However, the Centre sanctioned only 14 crore mandays, which is 10 crore less than the previous fiscal.

Officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said that MGNREGS is a demand-driven programme and the Centre will increase the mandays as per demand.

However, they observed that chances of increasing more than 25 per cent additional man days are bleak. The officials observe that the allotment of 14 crore mandays will not be sufficient to provide work to the needy even in the first four months of the fiscal.

"In the absence of agriculture activity in various parts of the State in the summer, there will be a great demand for MGNREGS works and we have completed more than 20 crore mandays by August 15 last year and sent proposals to the Centre seeking allocation of more person days. This time, as the total initial allocation is 14 crore person days, we expect to complete the target by the end of July," an official told The New Indian Express.

Initially, the State government sent proposals seeking 30 crore mandays. Later, it sent revised proposals urging the Centre seeking 26 crore mandays. "On our part, we will provide work to all the needy and will keep on sending the proposals to the Centre," he added.

The official felt that there will be an adverse impact on rural employment in the state if the Centre refuses to sanction more mandays as per demand.

Though several people, who came back to villages and opted MGNREGS works for their livelihood after the outbreak of COVID, are going back to the towns and cities in search of other works, 14 crore man days is certainly not enough to meet the demand, an official observed.

In the 2022-23 Union Budget, funds allocated to MGNREGS has been reduced by 25.2 per cent to Rs 73,000 crore; Rs  98,000 crore was allocated under the revised estimate for the scheme  in the previous budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS Andhra Pradesh mandays AP rural employment Andhra Pradesh employment
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp