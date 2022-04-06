STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 40,314 crore direct tax collected from Andhra Pradesh in FY 2020-21

The details were provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday.  

Published: 06th April 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the financial year 2020-21, net direct tax collection from Andhra Pradesh was Rs 40,314.087 crore, while GST was Rs 26,163 crore. The share released to Andhra Pradesh for 2020-21 was Rs 24,460.59 crore. 

The details were provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday.  

According to the minister, Net Direct Tax for 2018-19 was Rs 46,222.64 crore, and for 2019-20 it was Rs 42,730.45 crore, while GST collected for those financial years was Rs 25,331 crore and Rs 27,108 crore, respectively. In 2021-22, the GST collected from the State was Rs 32,710 crore. 

The state’s share in tax revenue was Rs 32,787.03 crore for 2018-19, Rs 28,242.39 crore for 2019-20, and Rs 35,385.83 crore for 2021-22. Pankaj Chaudhary informed that state-wise information of indirect taxes, including union excise and customs, is not maintained. States' share is released on the basis of a formula recommended by the Finance Commission. 

State share 

  • Rs 32,787.03 crore 2018-19 fiscal 

  • Rs 28,242.39 crore 2019-20 fiscal 

  • Rs 26,163 crore 2020-21 fiscal 

  • Rs 35,385.83 crore 2021-22 fiscal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Chaudhary V Vijayasai Reddy YSR Congress Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh direct tax
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp