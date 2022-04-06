Rs 40,314 crore direct tax collected from Andhra Pradesh in FY 2020-21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the financial year 2020-21, net direct tax collection from Andhra Pradesh was Rs 40,314.087 crore, while GST was Rs 26,163 crore. The share released to Andhra Pradesh for 2020-21 was Rs 24,460.59 crore.

The details were provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday.

According to the minister, Net Direct Tax for 2018-19 was Rs 46,222.64 crore, and for 2019-20 it was Rs 42,730.45 crore, while GST collected for those financial years was Rs 25,331 crore and Rs 27,108 crore, respectively. In 2021-22, the GST collected from the State was Rs 32,710 crore.

The state’s share in tax revenue was Rs 32,787.03 crore for 2018-19, Rs 28,242.39 crore for 2019-20, and Rs 35,385.83 crore for 2021-22. Pankaj Chaudhary informed that state-wise information of indirect taxes, including union excise and customs, is not maintained. States' share is released on the basis of a formula recommended by the Finance Commission.

