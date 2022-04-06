Security beefed up ahead of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu Collector Shiva Shankar Lotheti along with SP Ravi Shankar Reddy inspected security arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Narasaraopet on March 7. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that officials of all departments should work in coordination to make CM’s programme a success.

The SP said that the security should be beefed up on the entire route through which VIPs and VVIPs will enter the venue and instructed the officials to make required arrangements to avoid traffic issues for the people on that day and to set up barricades on every necessary point to prevent any untoward action.