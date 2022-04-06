Shipping company supervisor dies as crane collapses in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A shipping company supervisor, Rayapati Vara Prasad (45) died on the spot in a crane accident at Kakinada Deep Water Port (Kakinada Seaports Ltd-KSPL) on Tuesday. According to sources, a heavy crane with 24 tyres was loading granite blocks into a cargo ship.

While the operator was loading the cargo, the crane collapsed due to breach in the maximum capacity. The supervisor who was monitoring the works, didn't observe the crane collapsing and died during the mishap.

According to sources, Vara Prasad hails from Gangaraju Nagar in Kakinada rural. The incident which happened on Tuesday came to light after the family members of the deceased took up the issue with the trade union leaders.

CITU leader Ch Ajay Kumar alleged that the KSPL officials don't comply with safety norms while employees are at work. This is not the first time such incident has happened, Ajay said.