Telangana generating power from Nagarjuna Sagar project may be costly for Andhra Pradesh: Official

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana generating power from the Nagarjuna Sagar project at present has become a cause of worry for Andhra Pradesh. As projects downstream of Nagarjuna Sagar, including Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage, are brimming with water, any release downstream will go waste into the sea.

Engineer-in-Chief (Water Resources) Narayana Reddy recently wrote a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) urging the authority to stop Telangana from generating power at Nagarjuna Sagar. He stated that the project is the main source of drinking water and irrigation for the Krishna delta and unchecked release of water at this time will prove costly during the peak summer days.

The Engineer-in-Chief, in his letter, further pointed out that Telangana is releasing water downstream from the project without putting in any request. According to him, the Pulichintala project, located downstream of Nagarjuna Sagar, has 40.80 TMC of water against 45.77 TMC of its full-reservoir level.

"Any release of water from upstream will only create troubles for Pulichintala, as it will be forced to release the surplus water downstream. With Prakasam Barrage also full, the surplus water invariably needs to be released into the sea," he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Narayana Reddy said he explained in the letter the prevailing circumstances with regard to the NSP and status of reservoirs downstream, and requested the Board to restrain Telangana from releasing water downstream from the project in the name of power generation.

"It is not the first time that Telangana has released water downstream in the name of power generation. In July last year, it took the same approach and the project officials of Pulichintala were forced to lift the gates several times, resulting in several TMC of water going waste into the sea," he said.

Even then the water resources department officials of Andhra Pradesh wrote several letters on the issue to the KRMB. However, they did not yield the desired results, he added. Those in the know of developments in are of the view that arguments of both the States have merit, and it would be advisable to discuss the issue face to face instead of writing letters.

