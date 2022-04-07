STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active COVID-19 cases come down to 70 in Andhra Pradesh

The recent media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room said three new infections were reported from the more than 4,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours. 

Published: 07th April 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Representational image (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Andhra Pradesh reporting sharp decline in fresh COVID infections and recoveries in high numbers, the active cases have come down to 70. The recent media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room said three new infections were reported from the more than 4,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.

One case each was reported from Anantapur, Chittoor and Srikakulam district. The last time the health department issued the bulletin was on Monday when just one new case was reported from more than 2,700 samples tested. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp