Active COVID-19 cases come down to 70 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With Andhra Pradesh reporting sharp decline in fresh COVID infections and recoveries in high numbers, the active cases have come down to 70. The recent media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room said three new infections were reported from the more than 4,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.

One case each was reported from Anantapur, Chittoor and Srikakulam district. The last time the health department issued the bulletin was on Monday when just one new case was reported from more than 2,700 samples tested.