All 24 Andhra ministers resign as CM Jagan set to undertake Cabinet overhaul 

VIJAYAWADA: On expected lines, all the 24 ministers in the State have tendered their resignation paving the way for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pick a new team. The swearing-in of the new team would be held on April 11.

Jagan Mohan Reddy. who took reins of the State in July 2019, had earlier announced that he would reshuffle his Cabinet halfway through his five-year tenure.

The imminent Cabinet reshuffle was delayed by Covid pandemic and several other factors for a few months.

Sources said just a couple of the resigned ministers are likely to be picked up again in the new team of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Those who have resigned would be given party posts and would be made district or regional coordinators and would lead the party in the 2024 elections,'' P Vishwarup, who tendered his resignation said.

Another resigned minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) hinted that couple of ministers, who resigned, would be re-inducted into the Cabinet.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have narrowed down on the leaders who would be inducted into the Cabinet but the names would be announced in the last minute.

Denouncing some of the opposition parties as "gang of thieves", Jagan also said his government is committed to disbursing Rs 55,000 crore under various welfare schemes during the current year.

Speaking at a felicitation programme of village and ward volunteers, at Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, Reddy alleged that the opposition parties have neglected people during their regime.

"Today Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) and his yellow media, this gang of thieves which failed to keep their promises (when they were in power), the robbers who looted the state exchequer, the fellows who dumped their manifesto in dustbin and are now living in Hyderabad, undertook malicious campaign projecting Andhra Pradesh in a poor light," he charged.

Slamming the YSRC government, Chandrababu Naidu had recently said the state with its debt burden is slipping into a Sri Lanka like situation, where economy is in doldrums.

Reddy said his government has so far disbursed over Rs 1.34 lakh crore to beneficiaries through Direct benefit Transfer ( DBT) under 33 government schemes without giving scope for corruption.

"This year we will be disbursing Rs 55,000 crore through DBT to our sisters and bothers," he assured adding his government fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in his party's manifesto.

He noted that 2.60 lakh volunteers in the state are providing services at door steps.

Lauding the Volunteers system Jagan said the whole country is looking at the state with awe and admiration.

(With PTI Inputs)