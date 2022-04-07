Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Governor prior to cabinet reshuffle on April 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and apprised him of the imminent Cabinet overhaul on April 11. Jagan has reportedly sought the Governor's appointment for the swearing-in ceremony.

The State Cabinet, the last one with the present composition, would meet on Thursday during which the ministers would hand over their resignations to the CM, sources said. Jagan, however, is keeping the cards regarding his new team close to his chest.

Jagan took charge as chief minister on July 30, 2019 and on the same day announced that he would reshuffle his Cabinet halfway through his five-year term. Though the said period ended last December, the rejig did not happen due to the pandemic and other reasons.

During the recent YSR Congress Legislature Party meet, Jagan made it clear that he would go for a Cabinet rejig and give party posts to those who would be dropped. He urged such leaders to strive hard for the party's victory in the polls and assured them of a berth in the Cabinet that he would form after winning.

Jagan is likely to assign the posts of party district presidents or regional coordinators to the ministers who would be dropped so they can lead the party for the elections in 2024.

Highly-placed sources said the chief minister might retain one or two ministers in the new team. It is likely that Jagan would once again go with the five deputy chief ministers - each from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities.

In the present team, the Reddy community accounts for a good share of berths followed by the Kapu community. The two are likely to get the same share in the new team, too, sources revealed.

Besides, Jagan would now also have to consider induction of at least one leader each from 26 districts in the wake of the reorganisation. There is no clear indication as to who the CM would pick as his Cabinet colleagues.