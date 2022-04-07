STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao seeks rail link between Narasaraopet and Nekarikallu

Making a short mention in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the MP said that Narasaraopet is a prominent business town and  headquarters of new Palnadu district.

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has urged the Centre to construct a link railway line between Narasaraopet and Nekarikallu in Andhra Pradesh for connectivity to Hyderabad. Making a short mention in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the MP said that Narasaraopet is a prominent business town and  headquarters of new Palnadu district.

Now, Narasaraopet is connected by rail to Bengaluru and Kolkata, but not to Hyderabad. Narasaraopet can be connected to Hyderabad by constructing a short link railway line to Nekarikallu, which is just 18 km away on New Piduguralla - Savalyapuram section of Guntur railway division, he said.

