STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite beach corridor project: Jagan to Gadkari

20-km corridor to provide better connectivity to Bhogapuram airport and boost tourism

Published: 07th April 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for expediting the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor project, which would ensure faster connectivity, besides boosting tourism.The Chief Minister met Gadkari on the second day of his visit to New Delhi, and discussed other key projects in Andhra Pradesh, besides the beach corridor project. 

During Jagan’s previous visit to the national capital, Gadkari had asked the Chief Minister to prepare a better plan for the corridor project. The Chief Minister on Wednesday apprised the Union Minister that officials were preparing a better plan. The six-lane, 20-km corridor would ensure better connectivity between the port city and Bhogapuram, where an international airport has been planned. 

The Chief Minister informed Gadkari that the construction works for the western bypass in Vijayawada were progressing at a brisk pace. He urged the Union Minister to initiate measures to link the bypass with the Capital Region Development Authority’s grid road. 

He also informed the minister that the State government had identified and was ready to hand over the land required for the Multi-Modal Logistics Park linked to the western bypass. He sought Gadkari’s help in preparing a detailed project report and to expedite the works of the Vijayawada eastern bypass.

The Chief Minister said the Central Transportation Department had sanctioned 20 road over-bridges (ROBs) in the State, and urged Gadkari to sanction another 17 ROBs. Jagan requested the Union Minister to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways, connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodes and special economic zones in AP. 

He appealed to the minister to ensure that the highways connected the headquarters of the newly formed districts. The State government has created 13 new districts on April 4, taking the total number to 26. Jagan also added that the State tourism department had forwarded proposals for the construction of 14 ropeways in the State. Two ropeways have been approved, he said, while requesting the Union Minister to approve the remaining proposals. The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Delhi.On Tuesday, he met PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp