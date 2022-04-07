Expedite beach corridor project: Jagan to Gadkari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sought the support of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for expediting the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor project, which would ensure faster connectivity, besides boosting tourism.The Chief Minister met Gadkari on the second day of his visit to New Delhi, and discussed other key projects in Andhra Pradesh, besides the beach corridor project.

During Jagan’s previous visit to the national capital, Gadkari had asked the Chief Minister to prepare a better plan for the corridor project. The Chief Minister on Wednesday apprised the Union Minister that officials were preparing a better plan. The six-lane, 20-km corridor would ensure better connectivity between the port city and Bhogapuram, where an international airport has been planned.

The Chief Minister informed Gadkari that the construction works for the western bypass in Vijayawada were progressing at a brisk pace. He urged the Union Minister to initiate measures to link the bypass with the Capital Region Development Authority’s grid road.

He also informed the minister that the State government had identified and was ready to hand over the land required for the Multi-Modal Logistics Park linked to the western bypass. He sought Gadkari’s help in preparing a detailed project report and to expedite the works of the Vijayawada eastern bypass.

The Chief Minister said the Central Transportation Department had sanctioned 20 road over-bridges (ROBs) in the State, and urged Gadkari to sanction another 17 ROBs. Jagan requested the Union Minister to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways, connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodes and special economic zones in AP.

He appealed to the minister to ensure that the highways connected the headquarters of the newly formed districts. The State government has created 13 new districts on April 4, taking the total number to 26. Jagan also added that the State tourism department had forwarded proposals for the construction of 14 ropeways in the State. Two ropeways have been approved, he said, while requesting the Union Minister to approve the remaining proposals. The Chief Minister was on a two-day visit to Delhi.On Tuesday, he met PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.