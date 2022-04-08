STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC to operate 150 spl buses to Bhadrachalam

Published: 08th April 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate around 150 special buses to Bhadrachalam, Telangana from various bus depots in the United Krishna District on April 8, 9 and 10 to ensure hassle-free journey for the passengers visiting the temple in connection with Sri Rama Navami festival.In a press release issued here on Thursday, RTC Vijayawada Regional Manager M Y Danam said that passengers can book the tickets for the special buses in advance by visiting www.apsrtconline.in. 

For further details, passengers can visit the nearby bus station. 

